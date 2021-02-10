Bloom Energy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $27.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The developer of fuel cell systems posted revenue of $249.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $157.6 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $794.2 million.

Bloom Energy expects full-year revenue in the range of $950 million to $1 billion.

Bloom Energy shares have climbed 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $41.41, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BE