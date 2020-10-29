Blackstone Mortgage: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $89.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $193.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $115 million.

Blackstone Mortgage shares have decreased 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BXMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BXMT