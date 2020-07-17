BlackRock: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ BlackRock Inc. (BLK) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $1.21 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $7.85 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.90 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $3.65 billion in the period.

BlackRock shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.

