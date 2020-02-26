BioMarin: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) _ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $15 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Rafael, California-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The rare disease biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $454.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $461.9 million.

BioMarin expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion.

BioMarin shares have climbed roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $91.22, a drop of 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMRN