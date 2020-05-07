Bill.com: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The payment processing software company posted revenue of $41.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.2 million.

Bill.com shares have risen 92% since the beginning of the year.

