Best Buy and Dick’s gain; Dollar Tree and HanesBrands slip

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Best Buy Co., up $7.32 to $81.57

The consumer electronics retailer gave investors a surprisingly good profit forecast.

Dollar Tree Inc., down $17.13 to $95.26

The discount retailer’s third-quart profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., up $7.34 to $46.77

The sporting goods retailer blew away Wall Street’s third-quarter profit expectations.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., down $6.37 to $151.13

The restaurant operator cut its profit forecast for the year after its fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of expectations.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., down $29.91 to $220.37

The security software maker issued a weak profit forecast for its current quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down $1.48 to $15.97

The information technology products and services provider reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., down $3.22 to $30.15

The roofing materials distributor’s reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and its chief financial officer will resign.

HanesBrands Inc., down 11 cents to $15.05

The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker said its chief financial officer is resigning.