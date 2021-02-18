Barrick Gold: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $685 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 35 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The gold and copper mining company posted revenue of $3.28 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.32 billion, or $1.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.6 billion.

Barrick Gold shares have decreased nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOLD