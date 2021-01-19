Bank First Corporation: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) _ Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.5 million.

The bank, based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $1.49 per share.

The company posted revenue of $33.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $31.2 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38 million, or $5.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $110.4 million.

Bank First Corporation shares have climbed almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $67.92, a climb of almost 2% in the last 12 months.

