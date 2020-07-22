Baker Hughes: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Baker Hughes a GE company (BKR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $201 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $4.74 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.69 billion.

Baker Hughes shares have decreased 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 32% in the last 12 months.

