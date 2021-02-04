BCE: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) _ BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $706.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Verdun, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The Canada's largest telecommunications company posted revenue of $4.68 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.82 billion.

BCE shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

