BBQ Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) _ BBQ Holdings, Inc. (BBQ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $328,000.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The barbeque restaurant operator posted revenue of $35.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4.71. A year ago, they were trading at $5.05.

