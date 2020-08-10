Axsome: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 54 cents per share.

Axsome shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

