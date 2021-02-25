Axonics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $34.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.9 million.

Axonics shares have risen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $50.82, a rise of 41% in the last 12 months.

