Axalta Coating Systems: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $82.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The high-performance coating system maker posted revenue of $652.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $631.2 million.

Axalta Coating Systems shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 24% in the last 12 months.

