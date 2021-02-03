Avery Dennison: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) _ Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $191.5 million.

The Glendale, California-based company said it had net income of $2.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.27 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The maker of office products posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $555.9 million, or $6.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.97 billion.

Avery Dennison expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.65 to $8.05 per share.

Avery Dennison shares have climbed nearly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 2%. The stock has climbed 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVY