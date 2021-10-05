Australia won't welcome international tourists until 2022 ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press Oct. 4, 2021 Updated: Oct. 5, 2021 3:32 a.m.
FILE - In the Aug. 20, 2015, file photo people people watch from a beach as a Qantas plane taxies on the runway at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia. International tourists won't be welcomed back to Australia until next year, with the return of skilled migrants and students given higher priority, the prime minister said on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
2 of6 FILE - In this April 19, 2021, file photo passengers from New Zealand, at back, are welcomed by drag queens as they arrive at Sydney Airport, in Sydney, Australia. International tourists won't be welcomed back to Australia until next year, with the return of skilled migrants and students given higher priority, the prime minister said on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Rick Rycroft/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - In this April 19, 2021, file photo a passenger travels through Sydney Airport, in Sydney, Australia. International tourists won't be welcomed back to Australia until next year, with the return of skilled migrants and students given higher priority, the prime minister said on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Rick Rycroft/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discusses travel restrictions during a press conference in Canberra, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Australia has outlined plans to lift its pandemic ban on its vaccinated citizens traveling overseas from November, but no date has yet been set for welcoming international tourists back. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP) Lukas Coch/AP Show More Show Less
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — International tourists won’t be welcomed back to Australia until next year, with the return of skilled migrants and students given higher priority, the prime minister said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia was expected to reach the vaccination benchmark on Tuesday at which the country could begin to open up: 80% of the population aged 16 and older having a second shot.