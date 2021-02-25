Aurinia: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) _ Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Victoria, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $50 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62,000.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $102.7 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $50.1 million.

Aurinia shares have climbed slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUPH