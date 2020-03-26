Atyr Pharma: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Atyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) on Thursday reported a loss of $6 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.54 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.59 per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $23.6 million, or $7.03 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.08. A year ago, they were trading at $7.37.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LIFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LIFE