Assured Guaranty: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $148 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 69 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $379 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $362 million, or $4.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.12 billion.

Assured Guaranty shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $43.82, rising slightly in the last 12 months.

