Assertio: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) _ Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (ASRT) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $41.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 10 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $20.9 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 80 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.78.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASRT