Artisan Partners: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $73.1 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were $1.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $261.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $212.6 million, or $3.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $899.6 million.

Artisan Partners shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $50.84, a climb of 51% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APAM