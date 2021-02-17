Armour Residential REIT: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $81.4 million.

The Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 32 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $19.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $215.1 million, or $3.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $106.8 million.

Armour Residential REIT shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12, a decline of 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARR