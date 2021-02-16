https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Ark-Restaurants-Fiscal-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15953230.php
Ark Restaurants: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $763,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents.
The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $20.3 million in the period.
Ark Restaurants shares have dropped 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 17% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARKR
