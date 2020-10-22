Arch Resources: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $191.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of $12.64 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $1.87 per share.

The coal producer posted revenue of $382.3 million in the period.

Arch Resources shares have declined 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 53% in the last 12 months.

