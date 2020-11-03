ArcBest: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) _ ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $29.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The freight transportation and logistics company posted revenue of $795 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $791.4 million.

ArcBest shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

