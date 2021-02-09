Aramark: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $81.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $2.74 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.76 billion.

Aramark shares have fallen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARMK