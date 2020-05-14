Applied DNA Sciences: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) _ Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stony Brook, New York-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents.

The DNA-based security technology company posted revenue of $552,500 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $552,000.

Applied DNA Sciences shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.09, a decline of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APDN