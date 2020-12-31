https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Annual-Nasdaq-Sales-15839297.php
Annual Nasdaq SalesPublished
|Total 2020
|951,144,064,981 shares
|Total 2019
|520,019,569,139 shares
|Total 2018
|545,757,486,408 shares
|Total 2017
|456,745,075,053 shares
