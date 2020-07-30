Anika: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $7.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $30.7 million in the period.

Anika shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $37.17, a fall of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANIK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANIK