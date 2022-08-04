Anger, clashes in South Africa following gang rape arrests MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press Aug. 4, 2022 Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 1:46 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of17 Community members look on after apprehending illegal gold miners, beating them and stripping them naked before police arrested them near Krugersdorp, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Community members beat suspected illegal miners with sticks and set fire to their camps following the alleged gang rapes of eight women by miners last week. Denis Farrell/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Community members burn materials abandoned by illegal miners in Krugersdorp Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Community members in the South African city of Krugersdorp beat suspected illegal miners with sticks and set fire to their camps on Thursday in an outpouring of anger following the alleged gang rapes of eight women last week by more than 80 men suspected of being miners. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 An Illegal gold miner pleads with community members after being apprehended by community members near Krugersdorp, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Community members beat suspected illegal miners with sticks and set fire to their camps following the alleged gang rapes of eight women by miners last week. Denis Farrell/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 People demonstrate in the South African city of Krugersdorp Thursday Aug. 4, 2022. Community members in the assaulted suspected illegal miners and set fire to their camps on Thursday in an outpouring of anger following the alleged gang rapes of eight women by miners last week. Residents of Krugersdorp's Kagiso township also barricaded roads with rocks and burning tires during a planned protest. Shiraaz Mohamed/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Residents grab a man suspected of being an illegal miner in the South African city of Krugersdorp Thursday Aug. 4, 2022. Community members in the assaulted suspected illegal miners and set fire to their camps on Thursday in an outpouring of anger following the alleged gang rapes of eight women by miners last week. Residents of Krugersdorp's Kagiso township also barricaded roads with rocks and burning tires during a planned protest. Shiraaz Mohamed/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 People run from tear gas and stunt grenades launched from a police helicopter in the South African city of Krugersdorp Thursday Aug. 4, 2022. Community members in the assaulted suspected illegal miners and set fire to their camps on Thursday in an outpouring of anger following the alleged gang rapes of eight women by miners last week. Residents of Krugersdorp's Kagiso township also barricaded roads with rocks and burning tires during a planned protest. Shiraaz Mohamed/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Illegal gold miners are placed in a police van after community members beat them and stripped them naked before handing over to police near Krugersdorp, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Community members beat suspected illegal miners with sticks and set fire to their camps following the alleged gang rapes of eight women by miners last week. Denis Farrell/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Community members carry in illegal gold miner to surrender him to police near Krugersdorp, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Community members beat suspected illegal miners with sticks and set fire to their camps following the alleged gang rapes of eight women by miners last week. Denis Farrell/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Community member tries to peep through a half closed shaft that was used by illegal miners in Krugersdorp Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Community members in the South African city of Krugersdorp beat suspected illegal miners with sticks and set fire to their camps on Thursday in an outpouring of anger following the alleged gang rapes of eight women last week by more than 80 men suspected of being miners. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 A man who was mistakenly asoulted by the community members, whom they initially believed to be an illegal miner in Krugersdorp Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Community members in the South African city of Krugersdorp beat suspected illegal miners with sticks and set fire to their camps on Thursday in an outpouring of anger following the alleged gang rapes of eight women last week by more than 80 men suspected of being miners. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Community members stand around an injured illegal gold miner near Krugersdorp, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Community members beat suspected illegal miners with sticks and set fire to their camps following the alleged gang rapes of eight women by miners last week. Denis Farrell/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
KRUGERSDORP, South Africa (AP) — Protesters in the South African city of Krugersdorp beat suspected illegal miners with sticks and set fire to their camps Thursday following the arrests of more than 80 men, some thought to be miners, in connection with the gang rapes of eight women last week.
Residents of Krugersdorp's Kagiso township also barricaded roads with rocks and burning tires during a protest against the presence of the miners. They said they were frustrated with high levels of crime that they blame on the illegal miners and the alleged failure of police to deal with them.
Written By
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME