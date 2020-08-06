Anavex Life Sciences: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $4.11. A year ago, they were trading at $2.41.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVXL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVXL