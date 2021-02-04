Ametek: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) _ Ametek Inc. (AME) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $221 million.

The Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $872.4 million, or $3.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.54 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Ametek expects its per-share earnings to range from 97 cents to $1.02.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.18 to $4.30 per share.

Ametek shares have fallen nearly 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 2%. The stock has risen 19% in the last 12 months.

