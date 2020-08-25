https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/American-Woodmark-Fiscal-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15512413.php
American Woodmark: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $16.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.66 per share.
The cabinet maker posted revenue of $390.1 million in the period.
American Woodmark shares have dropped 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.
