American Woodmark: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $16.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.66 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $390.1 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have dropped 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.

