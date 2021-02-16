American International Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $53 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $9.68 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.98 billion.

American International Group shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 5%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $42.15, a fall of 17% in the last 12 months.

