https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Ambac-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15466110.php
Ambac: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) on Thursday reported a loss of $35 million in its second quarter.
The New York-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.
The bond insurer posted revenue of $75 million in the period.
Ambac shares have decreased 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 28% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMBC
View Comments