Amazon, Exxon Mobil fall; Clorox, Moderna rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:
Amazon.com Inc., down $187.96 to $2,286.04.
The internet retail giant reported disappointing first-quarter profit because of higher costs related to a surge in demand.
Western Digital Corp., down $5.60 to $40.48.
The maker of hard drives reported weak fiscal third-quarter profit and suspended its dividend.
Gilead Sciences Inc., down $4.05 to $79.95.
The biotechnology company warned that the virus pandemic could hurt sales of its drugs and raise its costs.
Clorox Co., up $6.27 to $192.71.
The maker of bleach and other household products raised its profit forecast for the year as sales jumped.
Moderna Inc., up $1.94 to $47.93.
The biotechnology company is partnering with Lonza to develop a novel coronavirus vaccine.
ResMed Inc., up $3.75 to $159.07.
The medical device maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results as demand for ventilators surged.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down $3.33 to $43.14.
The energy company is slashing its capital spending as a plunge in demand and oil prices pounds its finances.
MasTec Inc., up $1.23 to $37.13.
The utility contractor's first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.