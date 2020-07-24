Altra: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $21.7 million.

The Braintree, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $400.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $375.6 million.

Altra expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion.

Altra shares have dropped almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 3% in the last 12 months.

