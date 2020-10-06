Alteryx, MoneyGram rise; Sonos, Charles Schwab fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Alteryx Inc., up $32.08 to $145.96.

The software company named a new CEO and raised its revenue forecast for the third quarter.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 83 cents to $116.08.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update and said it plans to buy back up to $3 billion in stock through 2023.

Group 1 Automotive Inc., up $16.62 to $118.62.

The auto retailer gave investors a surprisingly good profit update for the third quarter and will reinstate its quarterly dividend.

MoneyGram International Inc., up 21 cents to $3.17.

The money transfer service announced a three-year extension of its services deal with Walmart.

Sonos Inc., down $1.10 to $14.55.

Apple has reportedly stopped selling headphones and speakers from Sonos and other rivals.

Fiserv Inc., up $1.54 to $102.36.

The financial services technology company is partnering with property and loan data provider FirstClose.

Charles Schwab Corp., down 19 cents to $36.75.

The financial services company completed its buyout of TD Ameritrade.

Halliburton Co., down 8 cents to $11.85.

Rising oil prices helped lift the energy and energy services companies.