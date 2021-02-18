Alliant Energy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $66 million.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 24 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $817 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $624 million, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.42 billion.

Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings to be $2.50 to $2.64 per share.

Alliant Energy shares have decreased almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $48.61, a drop of 19% in the last 12 months.

