Alliance Data: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.31 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.48 per share.

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

Alliance Data shares have declined nearly 9% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has declined 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADS