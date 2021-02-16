Allegion: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $93.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.49 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The security device maker posted revenue of $727.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $314.3 million, or $3.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.72 billion.

Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.85 per share.

Allegion shares have increased roughly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 5%. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.

