Alleghany: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Alleghany Corp. (Y) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $126.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $8.86. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.23 per share.

The property and casualty insurance provider posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.69 billion.

Alleghany shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $580.91, a drop of 23% in the last 12 months.

