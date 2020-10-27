https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Alert-AMD-acquires-Xilinx-in-35-billion-deal-to-15677409.php
Alert: AMD acquires Xilinx in $35 billion deal to create massive Silicon Valley chip makerUpdated
NEW YORK (AP) — AMD acquires Xilinx in $35 billion deal to create massive Silicon Valley chip maker.
