Alamos Gold: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $76.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $226.6 million in the period.

Alamos Gold shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.77, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.

