AerCap: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $246.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.92.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The airplane leasing company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period.

AerCap shares have dropped 57% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 48% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AER