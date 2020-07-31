AdvanSix: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) _ AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 41 cents.

The polymer resins producer posted revenue of $233 million in the period.

AdvanSix shares have dropped 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 54% in the last 12 months.

