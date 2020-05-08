Adamas: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) _ Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its first quarter.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 75 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $14.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.46. A year ago, they were trading at $6.18.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADMS