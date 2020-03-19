Actuant: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) _ Actuant Corp. (EPAC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $133.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.2 million.

Actuant shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 30% in the last 12 months.

