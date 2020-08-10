https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/AcelRx-Pharmaceuticals-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15473264.php
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) on Monday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.9 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.38. A year ago, they were trading at $2.29.
