Abbott, Johnson & Johnson rise; SeaWorld, Carnival Fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:
Abbott Laboratories, up $4.78 to $79.34.
The medical device maker has a rapid test for the novel coronavirus that can yield results in as little as five minutes.
Carnival Corp., down $1.61 to $12.80.
The cruise line operator is extending its suspension of cruises by a month.
Johnson & Johnson, up $9.85 to $133.01.
The health care products company is moving forward with development of a potential vaccine for COVID-19.
Live Nation Entertainment Inc., down $1.92 to $45.23.
The concert promoter faces a sustained loss of revenue as social distancing guidelines in the U.S. were extended until April 30.
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., down $2.13 to $11.52.
The theme park operator says it's temporarily furloughing 90% of its workforce as of April 1.
Concho Resources Inc., down $1.03 to $41.08.
Sliding oil prices continued to threaten an array of energy and energy services companies.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $23.48 to $473.00.
The biotechnology company's partner Sanofi treated the first patient outside the U.S. in a study of a potential COVID-19 treatment.
Tegna Inc., down $2.53 to $10.68.
The television station owner said recent discussions with potential buyers have ended amid the virus pandemic.